ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Gap Down to $39.23

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.74, but opened at $39.23. ProShares Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 2,788,800 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 190,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 973.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 298,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.