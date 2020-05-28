ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $35.28

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.76, but opened at $35.28. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 9,701,900 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $330,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

