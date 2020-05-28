PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have lagged the industry in the past three months, due to the ongoing global COVID-19 situation. However, the situation seems to be improving with phased re-opening of stores in some regions. Notably, PVH Corp recently provided a plan for phased re-opening of stores in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Brazil. These re-openings are likely to commence over the next several weeks depending on local conditions. Driven by these positives, the company’s stock has reflected positive growth in the past month. Nevertheless, the overall impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the company’s results and the unprecedented uncertainty, which is likely to prevail, cannot be ignored. Consequently, the company had earlier withdrawn its view for fiscal 2020. Additionally, its heritage segment has been drab.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,747. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after buying an additional 1,388,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $134,185,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $86,753,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 406,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,462,000 after acquiring an additional 377,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

