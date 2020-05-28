QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 480,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.30. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.85. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.62.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 83.54%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

