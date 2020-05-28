Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 786 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 6,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $308.02. 290,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,715. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $279.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

