Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 6,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,557. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Telecom Argentina SA has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

