Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 92,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.16. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

