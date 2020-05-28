Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 39,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USM. B. Riley decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,422.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

