Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,461,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,929,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

