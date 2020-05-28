Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $89,548,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,840,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 754,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $12,608,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 92,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,583. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 151.04% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $159,306.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,093.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $167,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,051 shares of company stock worth $1,091,623 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSCT. ValuEngine downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

