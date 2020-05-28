Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $994,000 Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $91,241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 84,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

