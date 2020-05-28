Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FGL by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in FGL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FGL by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FGL during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 60.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In other FGL news, General Counsel Eric L. Marhoun sold 153,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,609,543.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,753.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John David Jr. Currier sold 191,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $2,023,404.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,214.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 504,533 shares of company stock worth $5,299,524 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FGL stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 439,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. FGL Holdings has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.46.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

