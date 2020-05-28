Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 42,341 Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Amc Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 230,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 65,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

