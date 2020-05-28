Raymond James Reiterates “$5.50” Price Target for ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) received a $5.50 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 71.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

