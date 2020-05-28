Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $2.26. Remark shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 85,799,175 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,087,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 568,725 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Remark by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

