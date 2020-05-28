Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apollo Medical (AMEH)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ: AMEH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2020 – Apollo Medical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2020 – Apollo Medical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2020 – Apollo Medical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/18/2020 – Apollo Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,882. The stock has a market cap of $942.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $165.11 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

