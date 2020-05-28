RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in RingCentral by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.71.

NYSE RNG traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.21. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $292.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -210.71 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total transaction of $1,901,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,832,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total value of $5,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,401,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,140 shares of company stock worth $41,581,384. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

