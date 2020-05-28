Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Down 12.9%

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price was down 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95, approximately 5,645,758 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 2,595,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 138.42% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

