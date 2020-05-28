Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Receives $0.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Rosehill Resources worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 12,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,650. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

