Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPOR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.06) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Numis Securities raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 771.13 ($10.14).

GPOR traded down GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 657 ($8.64). 939,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 671.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 795.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Great Portland Estates will post 1956.9998718 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

