Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.05.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total transaction of C$57,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,977.25. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.09, for a total transaction of C$616,931.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$482,133.95. Insiders have sold a total of 23,930 shares of company stock worth $1,986,734 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

