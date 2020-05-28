Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$104.00 at Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.05.

Shares of RY stock traded down C$0.67 on Thursday, reaching C$91.58. 1,759,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,892. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total value of C$57,609.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,977.25. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.79, for a total transaction of C$629,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$492,083.40. Insiders have sold a total of 23,930 shares of company stock worth $1,986,734 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

