Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) Head-To-Head Review

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 15.00% 5.83% 0.34% ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28%

Volatility and Risk

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.77 $4.52 billion N/A N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Summary

ST BK CORP/SH SH beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

