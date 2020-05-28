Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up to $43.14

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.17, but opened at $43.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 27,147,692 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

