Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Royce Value Trust worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 196,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 42.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $55,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. 48,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.