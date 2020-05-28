Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,428.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,312.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,333.71. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

