Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,260,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $121,796,000 after buying an additional 965,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,628,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,929,296. The firm has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.