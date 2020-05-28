Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,805,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,602,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

