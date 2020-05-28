Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,945. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

