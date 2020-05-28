Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 2.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,974,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,595,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

