Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for about 4.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.20. 346,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

