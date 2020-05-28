Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66. The stock has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

