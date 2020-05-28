Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,741,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,773,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

