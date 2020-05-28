Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 279 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000.

VNQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.85. 515,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

