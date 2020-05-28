Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 304 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 583,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

PFE stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,342,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,581,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

