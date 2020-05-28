Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 437 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 13,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 808.2% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.52. 2,667,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

