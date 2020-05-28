Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 52 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.64. 1,934,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,009. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $391.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.69 and a 200-day moving average of $334.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

