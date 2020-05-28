Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,657,000 after buying an additional 1,799,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after buying an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14,736.8% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,058,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,581,000 after buying an additional 1,051,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after buying an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,631,882 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

