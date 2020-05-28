Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 9,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

