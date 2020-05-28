Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Raised by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,053,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 569,167 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,243.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 378,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,437 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,120,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,446,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.60. 39,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,605. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

