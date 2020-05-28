Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,928 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.88. 5,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,090. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

