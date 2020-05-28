Scotiabank Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$75.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMO. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$83.00.

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$69.72. 1,441,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,625. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$104.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.59.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ron Farmer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$91.30 per share, with a total value of C$228,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$593,450. Also, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, with a total value of C$1,035,111.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,882,020. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,736.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

