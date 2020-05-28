Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,961 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $254,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock worth $5,272,664 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

STX stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $51.83. 70,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

