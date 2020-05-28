Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Receives C$7.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE VII traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.00. 1,641,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.63.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.31 million. Analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

