Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $634.19.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $744.43. 3,746,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $640.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.22. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $262.17 and a twelve month high of $844.00. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of -641.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

