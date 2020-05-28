Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 6.9%

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $742.37 and last traded at $767.89, 6,452,443 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 3,190,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $825.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $634.19.

Get Shopify alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $640.92 and its 200 day moving average is $469.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of -654.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its position in Shopify by 2.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shopify by 46.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.