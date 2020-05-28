Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $26.27 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 10.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,027,000 after buying an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,281,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,735,000.

IVW traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.31. 36,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,157. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $211.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

