Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 120 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.54. 2,224,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.66 and its 200 day moving average is $302.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.