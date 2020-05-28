Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 29 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.88. The stock had a trading volume of 228,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,009. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $391.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.