Skycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.21 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. Skycoin has a market cap of $8.21 million and $293,486.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, C2CX, Binance and Iquant. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.02009734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00178802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Binance and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

